Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Sets New 1-Year High at $211.20

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €211.20 ($234.67) and last traded at €210.70 ($234.11), with a volume of 308442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €210.20 ($233.56).

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €196.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €190.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60.

About Deutsche Börse

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.