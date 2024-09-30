DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Kampmann Melissa S.

Kampmann Melissa S. cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. DexCom makes up approximately 3.4% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 255.2% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $67.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. DexCom’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Baird R W lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

