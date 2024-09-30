Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Holdings Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 27.3% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.0 %

QQQE stock opened at $90.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $70.18 and a 1-year high of $92.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average is $87.74.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.