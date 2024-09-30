Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Short Interest Update

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,400 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 662,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $76.53. 494,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,481. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average of $77.94.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.26 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 16.87%. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Dolby Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 398.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

