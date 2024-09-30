DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.77

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 1719488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $35,562.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,292 shares of company stock worth $104,835. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in DoubleVerify by 72.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.