Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.63

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$33.63 and last traded at C$33.42, with a volume of 36761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.13.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -305.73 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$178.27 million during the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 2.0006101 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

