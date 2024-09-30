Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Sells $700,580.12 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2024

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 28,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $700,580.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,749,316.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 24th, Andrew Houston sold 66,064 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,651,600.00.
  • On Thursday, September 19th, Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.43. 3,116,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,731. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 161.78%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Dropbox by 548.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DBX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dropbox

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.