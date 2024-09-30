DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $136.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DTE. Bank of America boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

DTE stock opened at $127.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day moving average of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $127.89.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 89.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

