Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 52,188 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,188 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,729.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,458 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 174,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 38,243 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Shares of PFE opened at $29.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.84 billion, a PE ratio of -484.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

