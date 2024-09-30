e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Lowered to $139.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.80.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $112.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.92.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,832 shares of company stock worth $7,074,887. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,774 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 377.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

