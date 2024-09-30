Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EVN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.97. 102,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,628. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $11.31.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

