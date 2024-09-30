Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Up 21.1% in September

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

ETJ traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 183,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,645. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.0651 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETJ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 521,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 310,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.