Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Up 21.1% in September

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
ETJ traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 183,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,645. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $9.25.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.0651 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
