ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ECD Automotive Design

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ECD Automotive Design stock. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 155,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 2.34% of ECD Automotive Design at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECD Automotive Design Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ECDA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.19. 5,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,720. ECD Automotive Design has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design ( NASDAQ:ECDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.87 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ECD Automotive Design will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

