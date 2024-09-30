ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA) Short Interest Up 22.4% in September

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ECD Automotive Design Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ECDA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.19. 5,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,720. ECD Automotive Design has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

Get ECD Automotive Design alerts:

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ECD Automotive Design will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ECD Automotive Design stock. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in ECD Automotive Design, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ECDA Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 155,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 2.34% of ECD Automotive Design as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECD Automotive Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECD Automotive Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.