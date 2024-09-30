Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $353,750.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $353,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total transaction of $372,200.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $356,050.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.44. 1,451,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $118.60 and a one year high of $153.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.96.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,136 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 348,670 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

