Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$28.81 and last traded at C$28.76, with a volume of 600328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFN shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.67. The stock has a market cap of C$11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$375.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$368.46 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.41%. Research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.6895933 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.67 per share, with a total value of C$498,074.40. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

