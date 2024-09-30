Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.45

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$41.45 and last traded at C$41.33, with a volume of 348525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMP.A shares. Desjardins raised their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Empire from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.14.

Empire Price Performance

Empire Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.26, for a total transaction of C$147,252.79. In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.26, for a total transaction of C$147,252.79. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.32, for a total transaction of C$108,960.00. Insiders have sold 15,419 shares of company stock valued at $588,903 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Stories

