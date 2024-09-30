Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Lightwave Logic worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lightwave Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Lightwave Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Lightwave Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lightwave Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic Price Performance

Shares of Lightwave Logic stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $354.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.00.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

