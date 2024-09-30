Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLMA. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,058,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 705,655 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,854,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,221,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 521,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 164,143 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $35,784,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 783,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,676,289.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 4,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $63,348.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 752,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,719,540.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,784,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 783,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,676,289.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,409,066 shares of company stock worth $35,908,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OLMA opened at $12.19 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

