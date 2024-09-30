Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 1,650 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 72.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.55 million, a PE ratio of -122.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

