Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TTEC were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after buying an additional 160,567 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,180,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 902,159 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 75,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $2,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $193.27 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $28.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $534.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.67 million. TTEC had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTEC. Northland Securities decreased their target price on TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

