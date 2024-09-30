Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPRE. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3,036.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,784 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,771,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,444,000. Kailix Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,406,000 after buying an additional 382,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $13.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $31.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.70 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on Green Plains

Green Plains Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.