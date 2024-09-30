Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 68,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,956,000 after purchasing an additional 101,434 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 437,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 112,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,449,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,656,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 506,262 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $948.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SANA. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Mulligan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,848,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,620,333.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

