Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 2,550 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,254,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,528 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $1,184,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 170,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.93. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $84,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,907.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AtriCure from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

