Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Leslie’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 160,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Leslie’s by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 82,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $8.21.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $569.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

LESL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

