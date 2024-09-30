Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Viasat were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Viasat by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Viasat by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on VSAT shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $29.11.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $55,947,695.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,545,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

