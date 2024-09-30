Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EBTC traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,165. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $395.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.79 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.