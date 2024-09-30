Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Nathan J. Dowden Sells 847 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $13,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

TRDA stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 158,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,224. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of -0.24.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.90. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $94.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRDA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Stories

