EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of SILA opened at $25.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

