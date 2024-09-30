EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCAF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,477,000 after buying an additional 1,051,666 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,616 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5,222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,186,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,578 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,791,000 after purchasing an additional 198,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,946,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $33.30.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

