EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,774,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,492,000 after buying an additional 782,919 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,405,000 after acquiring an additional 780,104 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,028,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,610,000 after purchasing an additional 385,044 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,932,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,357,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,800,000 after purchasing an additional 259,252 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGK opened at $71.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $72.08.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

