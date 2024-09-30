Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Sells $1,502,100.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,319,536.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.42. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

