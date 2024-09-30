Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after buying an additional 380,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after buying an additional 379,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of XOM opened at $115.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

