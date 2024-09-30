EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 149,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $7.98 on Monday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $427.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 172.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $116,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $18,611. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Featured Stories

