Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Senior Officer Sells C$3,293,860.00 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Clarke sold 2,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,646.93, for a total transaction of C$3,293,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,040,859.76.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

FFH traded up C$23.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1,707.67. 32,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,205. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$1,070.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,711.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of C$36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,597.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,551.45.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$51.23 by C($0.36). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of C$10.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 208.8998764 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,829.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fairfax Financial

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.