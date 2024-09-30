Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Senior Officer Sells C$3,293,860.00 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Clarke sold 2,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,646.93, for a total transaction of C$3,293,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,040,859.76.
Fairfax Financial Stock Up 1.4 %
FFH traded up C$23.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1,707.67. 32,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,205. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$1,070.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,711.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of C$36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,597.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,551.45.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$51.23 by C($0.36). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of C$10.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 208.8998764 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
