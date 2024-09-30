Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FRT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.97. The company had a trading volume of 719,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.58%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

