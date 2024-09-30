Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.60

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.60 and last traded at C$6.97, with a volume of 4305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.02.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68. The stock has a market cap of C$183.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 0.26.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.35). The business had revenue of C$9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.67 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%. On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6025751 EPS for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

