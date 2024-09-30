Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.14

Sep 30th, 2024

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOMGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.14 and last traded at $55.14, with a volume of 194574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.89.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

