Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.11

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.11 and last traded at $62.06, with a volume of 1548585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

