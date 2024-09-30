Fiera Capital Corp Has $6.32 Million Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,985 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education Stock Up 0.7 %

LAUR stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $499.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.69 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laureate Education

Laureate Education Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.