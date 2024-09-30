Financial Survey: Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) versus Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Free Report) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Coeur Mining -8.33% -4.59% -2.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Coeur Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coeur Mining $891.76 million 3.19 -$103.61 million ($0.31) -23.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Paradigm Oil and Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coeur Mining.

63.0% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Paradigm Oil and Gas and Coeur Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Coeur Mining 0 2 3 0 2.60

Coeur Mining has a consensus price target of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 9.86%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

