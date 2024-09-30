First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Stake Boosted by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 621.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,754 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $44.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.03 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

