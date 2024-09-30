First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC decreased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,006 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,862,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,994,000 after buying an additional 71,047 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $58.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

