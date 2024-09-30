Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Hits New 1-Year High at $179.95

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $179.95 and last traded at $179.65, with a volume of 2124050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Fiserv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

