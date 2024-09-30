Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Short Interest Update

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,830,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07. Fluor has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fluor news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,163.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,669.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 46.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Fluor by 6,642.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

