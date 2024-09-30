Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 80890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Focus Graphite Trading Down 10.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$5.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

