Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,332,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 291% from the previous session’s volume of 340,677 shares.The stock last traded at $22.00 and had previously closed at $22.08.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,222,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,020,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,829,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after buying an additional 161,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,304,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 103,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 404,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 52,483 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

