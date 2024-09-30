Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.25

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 141563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.07.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.