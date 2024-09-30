Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.18

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.18 and last traded at $58.18, with a volume of 288501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,804,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 85,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 29,162 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.