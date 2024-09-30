Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.85

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.85 and last traded at $55.58, with a volume of 95828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $669.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,839,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,363,000 after buying an additional 107,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 761,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,032,000 after acquiring an additional 84,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 119.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 186,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 291,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

